SoRi has undergone a drastic and powerful transformation for her 3rd solo single "I Am Not Alone".

A collaboration single with rising rookie producer Folded Dragons, Sori's "I Am Not Alone" is a future bass genre highlighted by its eye-catching dance performance. In her choreography, SoRi combined contemporary dance and jazz, working with 1Million Dance Studio's Choi Hyo Jin.

Watch the full, emotional performance MV above.