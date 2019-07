ITZY has released another individual visual film teaser.

On July 22, the JYP Entertainment rookie group unveiled Ryujin's teaser, which shows the idol wearing her hair pink in a montage full of other pink colors. So far, Yeji's and Lia's teasers have also been revealed; make sure to look forward to the rest of the teaser footage for ITZY's first comeback!

The group's 1st mini-album 'IT'z ICY' will drop on July 29.