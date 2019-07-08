Nature gets dolled up in 2nd music video teaser for 'I'm So Pretty' comeback

Nature is only two days away from making their comeback!

On July 8, the girl group released their second music video teaser for their latest single "I'm So Pretty," the title track off their upcoming album of the same name.





In the video, the members are seen putting on makeup and getting ready to attend a bright and glamorous cocktail party. Meanwhile, the song's energetic hook plays in the background, adding an extra element of fun to the scene.

Meanwhile, "I'm So Pretty" is set for release on July 10 KST.

Check out the full teaser for the video above!