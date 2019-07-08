Kang Daniel, Jungkook, and Son Heung Min named 'young and rich' celebrities netizens want to call 'hyung'

Kang Daniel has been voted the 'young and rich' idol that Korean fans would like to call 'hyung'!



From June 30 through July 6, Korean internet forum DC Inside's Exciting DC corner ran a poll where they asked fans which young male star with impressive wealth they would like to be close enough with that they could call him 'hyung.'



Out of the 12,737 votes collected, Kang Daniel seized 56.7% of the vote with 7,217 in total. Since finishing at first place during the second season of 'Produce 101,' the idol has gone on to not only debut through Wanna One, but become influential to Korean fashion and pop culture. He also made a small fortune through a number of endorsement deals.



At second place, with 22.4% of the vote (2,857 votes), was BTS's Jungkook. Known as the group's 'golden maknae,' the idol has been a constant media fixture both domestically and internationally.



Soccer player Son Heung Min nabbed third place with 979 votes, 7.7% of the total overall. As a member of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur F.C, the athlete makes a weekly income of 200 million won (roughly $170,000 USD).



Other notable celebrities named in the survey include AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, rapper Dok2, and actor Park Bo Gum.