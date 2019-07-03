Nature reveal track list for 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty'

Nature have revealed the track list for their 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty'.
The girl group's upcoming album 'I'm So Pretty' includes their title track of the same name, "Shut Up!", "Race", "I Wish", and "A Little Star". Nature are returning with a bright, cheerful concept fit for summer.
'I'm So Pretty' drops on July 10 KST. Stay tuned for updates.
