Heize sings 'Can You See My Heart' for 'Hotel Del Luna' MV starring IU & Yeo Jin Goo

Heize is the voice behind "Can You See My Heart" for the 'Hotel Del Luna' OST.



"Can You See My Heart" first played in episode 5 when Jang Man Wol (played by IU) looks back on her time with Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo), and the music video follows the two as they meet through the eras.



Watch the "Can You See My Heart" MV featuring scenes from tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' above!