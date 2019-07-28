Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ben wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from July 28th 'Inkigayo'!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, CIX debuted with "Movie Star", NCT Dream came back with "Boom", and GWSN made a comeback with "Red-Sun (021)".

As for the winner, Ben, Melomance, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were this week's nominees. In the end, Ben won with her song "Thank You for Goodbye".

Other performers were fromis_9KNKPentagonNatureDAY6, and Euijin.

Check out this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: NCT Dream


COMEBACK: GWSN


fromis_9


KNK


Pentagon


Nature


DAY6


Euijin


