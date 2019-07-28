Ben wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from July 28th 'Inkigayo'!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!



On today's episode, CIX debuted with "Movie Star", NCT Dream came back with "Boom", and GWSN made a comeback with "Red-Sun (021)".



As for the winner, Ben, Melomance, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were this week's nominees. In the end, Ben won with her song "Thank You for Goodbye".



Other performers were fromis_9, KNK, Pentagon, Nature, DAY6, and Euijin.

DEBUT: CIX







COMEBACK: NCT Dream







COMEBACK: GWSN







fromis_9







KNK







Pentagon







Nature







DAY6







Euijin







