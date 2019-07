ITZY will be making their first appearance on a major variety show through JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' and the teaser trailer already has us anticipating the girls' antics!



It seems like this episode will be a horror-themed special. The girls show their fierce variety skills and definitely keep the Knowing Brothers on their toes! We also see snippets of them dancing to T-ara's "Bo-Peep" and participating in an outdoor game of duck duck goose.

Check the trailer out above!