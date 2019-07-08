Deranged reporter attacks Taeyeon's manager at the airport

A scary incident happened to Taeyeon's manager recently that left many netizens in shock at the audacity of the incident.

Taeyeon arrived at Incheon Airport on July 5 to head to Hong Kong for a concert. In the crowd of reporters and fans, one particular reporter from news publication RMX grabbed the back of the manager's shirt and pulled it very violently to the point where you could see her back.

However, that was not the only problem with this incident.

After grabbing her, the reporter then asked for her name and the yelled at her in a threatening manner to call him. RMX has released an apology and Taeyeon's manager is reported to be ok but it is evident that she was given quite a scare.

Netizens are condemning these actions online and demanding that the reporter be fired for his actions.