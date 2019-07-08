Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Deranged reporter attacks Taeyeon's manager at the airport

AKP STAFF

A scary incident happened to Taeyeon's manager recently that left many netizens in shock at the audacity of the incident.

Taeyeon arrived at Incheon Airport on July 5 to head to Hong Kong for a concert. In the crowd of reporters and fans, one particular reporter from news publication RMX grabbed the back of the manager's shirt and pulled it very violently to the point where you could see her back.

However, that was not the only problem with this incident. 

After grabbing her, the reporter then asked for her name and the yelled at her in a threatening manner to call him. RMX has released an apology and Taeyeon's manager is reported to be ok but it is evident that she was given quite a scare. 

Netizens are condemning these actions online and demanding that the reporter be fired for his actions. 

Msck_B3yonce120 pts 8 minutes ago 1
8 minutes ago

Firstly her manager looks like a man so much so that the reporter must have believed that she is a man.

That male reporter works years as a reporter-photographer and is well known and loved because he has always been very polite, gentleman and professional with everyone, especially with women/girls. If he acted in this way it is obviously that there is a reason, nobody reacts like that if there is no great reason.

Most SM managers have always been known to be rude and aggressive with fans, photographers and even the press. SM managers can slap you or insult you with very rude words and nobody touches them. Therefore I am sure that her manager must have insulted him (reporter). SM should apologize to him, but He's just a humble reporter-photographer without fandom while she is a sm manager (powerful company), - to whom give the reason?- obviously who has more power and money will be right. Justice and reason are always those who have power.

sheldon_egg130 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

wtf

