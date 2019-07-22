Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

MAMAMOO drop a teaser image for surprise new single!

It looks like MAMAMOO will be dropping a surprise single soon!

On July 23, the girl group shared a single teaser image via their official SNS, laying out the title "Everything Glows" (literal translation) as well as a release date, for July 24 at 6 PM KST.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO fans were recently shocked to hear news that the girl group would be competing on an upcoming Mnet survival show known as 'Queendom'. The show aims to discover the true "top winner" among female artists by having contestants release music on the same day at the same time, to see whose music rises to the top of the charts fair and square. 

Stay tuned for updates on MAMAMOO's surprise single!

HSK763 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

I miss the Gogobebe era already 😢 It was a bop.

0

Miruna_Mihaela 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

THE QUEENS ARE BACK!

