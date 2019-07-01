Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1Team go for a ride in teaser for first comeback MV 'Rolling Rolling'

1Team is getting ready to make their very first comeback!

On July 8, the group released the music video teaser for their comeback single "Rolling Rolling," the title track off their second mini album 'Just.' The short clip gives fans a taste of the music video's 'on wheels' concept, with the boys both riding bikes and cruising down the street in a convertible as they sing the song's hook.


Meanwhile, the full music video for "Rolling Rolling" is set for release on July 11 at 6 PM KST.


Check out the teaser above!

