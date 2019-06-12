Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Momoland's Nancy smiles wide after dating rumors with The Boyz' Q

Momoland's Nancy updated fans on how she's been doing since dating rumors involving The BoyzQ broke out.

On June 12, Momoland shared the below photos of Nancy on Instagram with the message, "Thank you for making me smile. I really do have the best people in my life," along with a group photo of the girl group members on the streets of Oslo, Norway.

As previously reported, Momoland's agency denied Nancy and Q were dating after they were spotted drinking together at a pub.

Momoland performed at the 'Voyage to K-Pop' concert in Oslo on June 11.

