Momoland's Nancy smiles wide after dating rumors with The Boyz' Q

Momoland's Nancy updated fans on how she's been doing since dating rumors involving The Boyz' Q broke out.
On June 12, Momoland shared the below photos of Nancy on Instagram with the message, "Thank you for making me smile. I really do have the best people in my life," along with a group photo of the girl group members on the streets of Oslo, Norway.
As previously reported, Momoland's agency denied Nancy and Q were dating after they were spotted drinking together at a pub.
Momoland performed at the 'Voyage to K-Pop' concert in Oslo on June 11.
