Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

45

15

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 days ago

WayV drop adorable self-filmed MV for 'Let Me Love U'

AKP STAFF

WayV have dropped their adorable, self-filmed music video for "Let Me Love U".

The MV follows the NCT subunit behind the scenes as they goof around, spend time together, and sing for the camera. "Let Me Love U" is a track from WayV's 1st mini album 'Take Off', which featured the title song of the same name.

Watch WayV's "Let Me Love U" MV above!

  1. NCT
  2. WayV
  3. LET ME LOVE U
4 4,845 Share 75% Upvoted

5

joanner221,661 pts 9 days ago 1
9 days ago

So how does one choose a bias in WayV? 👀

Share

1 more reply

4

TripleSThankKyu1,940 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

This is so sweet! Winwin killed me at 3:21.

They look like they're having so much fun filming this.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,290

allkpop in your Inbox