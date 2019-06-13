WayV drop adorable self-filmed MV for 'Let Me Love U'

WayV have dropped their adorable, self-filmed music video for "Let Me Love U".



The MV follows the NCT subunit behind the scenes as they goof around, spend time together, and sing for the camera. "Let Me Love U" is a track from WayV's 1st mini album 'Take Off', which featured the title song of the same name.



Watch WayV's "Let Me Love U" MV above!