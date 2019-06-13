Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

97

15

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 days ago

EXO's Xiumin given position of assistant instructor after basic training

AKP STAFF

EXO's Xiumin has been given the position of assistant instructor after his basic training.

On June 13, Xiumin officially completed 5 weeks of basic training at the Nodo recruit training center in Gangwon Province. As he's received top marks in the majority of the physical tests, the EXO member will be serving as an assistant instructor, which is a position only available to recruits with high scores.

Xiumin will be moving forward to serve as an active-duty soldier, and he's set to be discharged on December 6, 2020.

  1. EXO
  2. Xiumin
12 19,345 Share 87% Upvoted

10

BetterToBeHeld161 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

He is so dedicated in everything he does!

Share

6

looveLess4,072 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

So proud of him! Also, good to know he will get out just in time to celebrate xmas with his family and friends!

(If he celebrates xmas btw, not sure)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,290

allkpop in your Inbox