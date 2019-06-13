EXO's Xiumin given position of assistant instructor after basic training

EXO's Xiumin has been given the position of assistant instructor after his basic training.



On June 13, Xiumin officially completed 5 weeks of basic training at the Nodo recruit training center in Gangwon Province. As he's received top marks in the majority of the physical tests, the EXO member will be serving as an assistant instructor, which is a position only available to recruits with high scores.



Xiumin will be moving forward to serve as an active-duty soldier, and he's set to be discharged on December 6, 2020.