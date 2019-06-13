Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Cosmic Girls win #1 + Performances from June 13th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, We in the Zone debuted with "Let's Get Loud", 3YE debuted with "DMT", ATEEZ came back with "Wave" and "Illusion", Bibi returned with "Nabi", EZUZ made a comeback with "Latte is Horse", IT'S came back with "Don't Be Shy", and Roh Ji Hoon returned with "Finger Heart". 

As for the winners, Cosmic Girls and Lee Hi were the nominees, but it was Cosmic Girls who took the win with "Boogie Up". Congrats to Cosmic Girls!

Other artists who performed include Bae Jin YoungSultan of the DiscoCosmic GirlsAB6IXfromis_9TEEN TOPONEUSCLCWeki MekiLovelyzCherry BulletA.C.ERothyWoodySAAYOnlyOneOf, and IZ.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: We in the Zone


==

DEBUT: 3YE


==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ




==

COMEBACK: Bibi


==

COMEBACK: EZUZ


==

COMEBACK: IT'S


==

COMEBACK: Roh Ji Hoon


===

Bae Jin Young


==

Sultan of the Disco


==

Cosmic Girls


==

AB6IX


==

fromis_9


==

TEEN TOP


==

ONEUS


==

CLC


==

Weki Meki


==

Lovelyz


==

Cherry Bullet


==

A.C.E


==

Rothy


==

Woody


==

SAAY


==

OnlyOneOf


==

IZ


===

TheMooseLordLee 9 days ago
9 days ago

I'm so torn I love Cosmic Girls so I'm happy but I really want CLC to have a win.

Share

NINMEM 9 days ago
9 days ago

i'm so happy for them! boogie up is a perfect summer song

Share

