Cosmic Girls win #1 + Performances from June 13th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, We in the Zone debuted with "Let's Get Loud", 3YE debuted with "DMT", ATEEZ came back with "Wave" and "Illusion", Bibi returned with "Nabi", EZUZ made a comeback with "Latte is Horse", IT'S came back with "Don't Be Shy", and Roh Ji Hoon returned with "Finger Heart".

As for the winners, Cosmic Girls and Lee Hi were the nominees, but it was Cosmic Girls who took the win with "Boogie Up". Congrats to Cosmic Girls!



Other artists who performed include Bae Jin Young, Sultan of the Disco, Cosmic Girls, AB6IX, fromis_9, TEEN TOP, ONEUS, CLC, Weki Meki, Lovelyz, Cherry Bullet, A.C.E, Rothy, Woody, SAAY, OnlyOneOf, and IZ.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: We in the Zone







==

DEBUT: 3YE







==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ











==

COMEBACK: Bibi







==

COMEBACK: EZUZ







==

COMEBACK: IT'S







==

COMEBACK: Roh Ji Hoon







===

Bae Jin Young







==

Sultan of the Disco







==

Cosmic Girls







==

AB6IX







==

fromis_9







==

TEEN TOP







==

ONEUS







==

CLC







==

Weki Meki







==

Lovelyz







==

Cherry Bullet







==

A.C.E







==

Rothy







==

Woody







==

SAAY







==

OnlyOneOf







==

IZ







===