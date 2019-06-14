Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

41

34

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Han Seo Hee complains about alleged MBC reporters at her door

AKP STAFF

Han Seo Hee complained about alleged MBC reporters at her door.

On June 14, Han Seo Hee wrote to Instagram, "I saw the news on MBC. They were ringing my doorbell, so I asked and the answer that returned. So absurd." She then shared the messages she received that said as follows:

"Allegedly MBC: Seo Hee-sshi, can we meet today? A lot of people already know that Seo Hee is 'A'. The situation is getting big. It would be safe for you to be escorted to MBC. We'll go wherever you go. It doesn't matter if it's overseas. We haven't written the article yet, but your name has been released on online media sites. As promised, we won't release your name.

Han Seo Hee: Are you the ones who came to my house?"

Allegedly MBC: So it was your house."



Former YG Entertainment trainee Han Seo Hee was recently linked to former iKON member B.I's drug scandal. She was previously involved in T.O.P's marijuana scandal in 2017. 

  1. Han Seo Hee
31 31,085 Share 55% Upvoted

5

mastylee140 pts 8 days ago 3
8 days ago

This girl has been honest always recognizing everything and assuming her guilt, I trust her words. Now, expose all Han Seo Hee.


YG u are over like seungri.



Share

3 more replies

3

finayosefina118 pts 8 days ago 1
8 days ago

She musthave known all the YG dirty little secret since long time ago, and i feel like she's blowing it one by one. I'm glad that she finally get the courage to blow it up. But at the same, i feel sorry for the other YG artists and their employees, i'm not talking about those high up ranks employees, it's more about YG's small employees who work hard under there. This case might also affect their welfare. Let's hope the best for the remaining artits in YG.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
13 minutes ago   0   255
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
20 hours ago   7   1,501

allkpop in your Inbox