Han Seo Hee complains about alleged MBC reporters at her door

Han Seo Hee complained about alleged MBC reporters at her door.



On June 14, Han Seo Hee wrote to Instagram, "I saw the news on MBC. They were ringing my doorbell, so I asked and the answer that returned. So absurd." She then shared the messages she received that said as follows:





"Allegedly MBC: Seo Hee-sshi, can we meet today? A lot of people already know that Seo Hee is 'A'. The situation is getting big. It would be safe for you to be escorted to MBC. We'll go wherever you go. It doesn't matter if it's overseas. We haven't written the article yet, but your name has been released on online media sites. As promised, we won't release your name.



Han Seo Hee: Are you the ones who came to my house?"



Allegedly MBC: So it was your house."





Former YG Entertainment trainee Han Seo Hee was recently linked to former iKON member B.I's drug scandal. She was previously involved in T.O.P's marijuana scandal in 2017.