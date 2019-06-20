Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Urban Zakapa lift us up with 'One Happy Day' MV for 'Monthly Project 2019 Yoon Jong Shin'

Urban Zakapa have dropped their music video for "One Happy Day".

"One Happy Day" is an uplifting track about spending a joyful weekend together after a long week of work, and it's the June track for 'Monthly Project 2019 Yoon Jong Shin'.

Watch Urban Zakapa's "One Happy Day" MV above!

