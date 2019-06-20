Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jang Bum Joon sings 'When Our Hands Touch' for 'Search: WWW' OST

Jang Bum Joon is the voice behind "When Our Hands Touch" for the 'Search: WWW' OST.

The music video features romantic scenes between Bae Ta Mi (played by Lim Soo Jung) and Park Morgan (Jang Ki Yong), who slowly grow closer to each other. "When Our Hands Touch" is about a relationship with someone who looked after you and lessened your loneliness.

Watch Jang Bum Joon's "When Our Hands Touch" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!   

