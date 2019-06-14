Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 days ago

TXT reveal trailer for upcoming reality show 'ONE DREAM. TXT'

AKP STAFF

TXT have revealed the trailer for their upcoming reality show 'ONE DREAM. TXT'.

In the teaser video above, the TXT members give a preview of 'ONE DREAM. TXT', which will take fans through 30 days in the United States with the Big Hit Entertainment idol group. The reality series will premiere on June 27 at 9:30PM KST on Mnet.

Watch the preview above!

Dedol92 8 days ago
8 days ago

Pls provide a eng sub for international fan

Dedol92 8 days ago
8 days ago

I am so excited for this. Pls air soon

