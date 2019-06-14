TXT reveal trailer for upcoming reality show 'ONE DREAM. TXT'

TXT have revealed the trailer for their upcoming reality show 'ONE DREAM. TXT'.
In the teaser video above, the TXT members give a preview of 'ONE DREAM. TXT', which will take fans through 30 days in the United States with the Big Hit Entertainment idol group. The reality series will premiere on June 27 at 9:30PM KST on Mnet.
Watch the preview above!
