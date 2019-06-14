Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Actor Kang Ha Neul reveals his ideal type on promised 'Entertainment Weekly' appearance

Actor Kang Ha Neul revealed his ideal type on his promised 'Entertainment Weekly' appearance.

On the June 14th episode, Kang Ha Neul, who was officially discharged from his military service last month, featured as a guest after making a promise to staff. He expressed, "As soon as I was discharged, I first met with 'Entertainment Weekly' at the door. Thankfully, you invited me on the show. I told you at the time too, but I said that I wanted to drink a beer. In the short time between then and now, I met who I wanted to meet and drank a lot of beer."

When asked who he remembered most when it came to visitors, the actor said, "A lot of people visited me, but I remember the team from the movie 'Forgotten' most. I felt a bit bad as I wasn't able to promote it much and enlisted in the army, but I was so thankful that they came all the way to the base camp." As for his daily military life, Kang Ha Neul said, "As soon as I woke up, I would watch videos of girl groups. That was always the first thing I did. It gave me a lot of strength. I thank all the girl groups."

Kang Ha Neul also revealed his ideal type, saying, "My ideal type is strangely enough someone who's kind to taxi drivers. I think you can tell how someone treats people when you see that."

katrine_m73 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

He's right - you can tell a lot about people from how they treat strangers, especially someone who's providing a service for you. People who are kind to taxi drivers, service staff, waiters, cashiers etc., they're usually good people. If you treat someone like they're below you just because they're providing a service for you then you're a dick.

sehj1,364 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

I've heard that before that people pick their mate on the basis of how kind they are to people who they don't have a direct connection with.

So if your date treats you well but berates the service staff at the restaurant red flag...


I knew there was a reason I liked him.

