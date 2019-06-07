TEEN TOP reveal 'Run Away' performance MV

TEEN TOP have released their performance music video for their latest track "Run Away".
As previously reported, "Run Away" is the title song of their 9th mini album 'DEAR N9NE', and it's about finding your way through the darkness into the light.
Watch TEEN TOP's "Run Away" performance MV above and the original here if you missed it.
