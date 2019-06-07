Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

60

5

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

TEEN TOP reveal 'Run Away' performance MV

AKP STAFF

TEEN TOP have released their performance music video for their latest track "Run Away".

As previously reported, "Run Away" is the title song of their 9th mini album 'DEAR N9NE', and it's about finding your way through the darkness into the light.

Watch TEEN TOP's "Run Away" performance MV above and the original here if you missed it.



  1. TEEN TOP
  2. RUN AWAY
0 2,240 Share 92% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,667

allkpop in your Inbox