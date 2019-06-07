Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

TVXQ's Yunho gets retro funky in 'Hit Me Up' special clip

TVXQ's Yunho has dropped his music video teaser for "Hit Me Up".

The retro funky MV teaser follows Yunho and his moves in a skate rink. "Hit Me Up" feat. Giriboy is a new-disco pop dance track about a man who invites his girlfriend out on a rebellious, late night drive. 

Yunho's 1st mini album is due out on June 12 KST.

  1. TVXQ
  2. Yunho
  3. HIT ME UP
changminbaby4,524 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

the video is so funny lmao

thealigirl8996 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

i can't with this video, i was laughing the whole time

