TVXQ's Yunho gets retro funky in 'Hit Me Up' special clip

TVXQ's Yunho has dropped his music video teaser for "Hit Me Up".
The retro funky MV teaser follows Yunho and his moves in a skate rink. "Hit Me Up" feat. Giriboy is a new-disco pop dance track about a man who invites his girlfriend out on a rebellious, late night drive.
Yunho's 1st mini album is due out on June 12 KST.
