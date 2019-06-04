TEEN TOP take a surreal journey in 'Run Away' MV

TEEN TOP have dropped their music video for "Run Away".



The surreal MV follows the members of TEEN TOP as they make their way on a mysterious journey. "Run Away" is the title song of their 9th mini album 'DEAR N9NE', and it's about finding your way through the darkness into the light.



Watch TEEN TOP's "Run Away" MV above.




