Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 days ago

TEEN TOP take a surreal journey in 'Run Away' MV

AKP STAFF

TEEN TOP have dropped their music video for "Run Away".

The surreal MV follows the members of TEEN TOP as they make their way on a mysterious journey. "Run Away" is the title song of their 9th mini album 'DEAR N9NE', and it's about finding your way through the darkness into the light.

Watch TEEN TOP's "Run Away" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

LaReinaQuyaKilla77 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

as usual its a bop

lovevixx101437 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

love it <333 thank you teen top ♥

