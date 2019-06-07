Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

GOT7 win #1 + Performances from June 7th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists! 


On today's episode, Rothy returned with "Bee", ONEUS made a comeback with "Twilight", OnlyOneOf debuted with "Savanna", and CLC were back with "ME". 

As for the winners, BTS and GOT7 were the nominees, but it was GOT7 who took the win with "Eclipse". Congrats to GOT7!

Other performers included: NC.A, BVNDIT, The Boyz, VERIVERYAB6IXKim Jae HwanLovelyzCherry BulletGOT7A.C.EIZWeki MekiJung Dong Ha, Newkiddand Woody.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Rothy


==

COMEBACK: ONEUS


==

DEBUT: OnlyOneOf


==

COMEBACK: CLC


===

NC.A


==

BVNDIT


==

The Boyz


==

VERIVERY


==

AB6IX


==

Kim Jae Hwan


==

Lovelyz

==

Cherry Bullet


==

GOT7


==

A.C.E


==

IZ


==

Weki Meki


==

Jung Dong Ha


==

Newkidd


==

Woody


===

5

nct_is_coming169 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

This is actually last week results but due to the boat tragedy it was not aired. Today's winner was NCT 127 but it wasn't broadcasted yet again. Akp should maje that clear!

Share

1

EXO_BlackP-33 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

Nice to see them get their deserved win

Share

