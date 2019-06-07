GOT7 win #1 + Performances from June 7th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Rothy returned with "Bee", ONEUS made a comeback with "Twilight", OnlyOneOf debuted with "Savanna", and CLC were back with "ME".



As for the winners, BTS and GOT7 were the nominees, but it was GOT7 who took the win with "Eclipse". Congrats to GOT7!



Other performers included: NC.A, BVNDIT, The Boyz, VERIVERY, AB6IX, Kim Jae Hwan, Lovelyz, Cherry Bullet, GOT7, A.C.E, IZ, Weki Meki, Jung Dong Ha, Newkidd, and Woody.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Rothy







COMEBACK: ONEUS







DEBUT: OnlyOneOf







COMEBACK: CLC







NC.A







BVNDIT







The Boyz







VERIVERY







AB6IX







Kim Jae Hwan







Lovelyz





Cherry Bullet







GOT7







A.C.E







IZ







Weki Meki







Jung Dong Ha







Newkidd







Woody







