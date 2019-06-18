Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

89

29

Teaser
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Red Velvet releases another MV teaser for 'Zimzalabin'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet is so close to their comeback and they are leaving fans with one last MV teaser before dropping their mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1.' 

The MV teaser continues to show the group's slightly dark but quirky aesthetic. The concept seems to continue to center around that of a county fair, showcasing colorful shots of amusement park rides. The girls show off some powerful dance moves to the catchy beat, leaving fans to surmise that "Zimzalabin" may be the summer song of 2019!

The mini-album drops on June 19 at 6 pm KST. Are you excited? Check out the MV teaser above. 

  1. Red Velvet
15 9,410 Share 75% Upvoted

7

SpanishKpoper145 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

please drop the bop of the decade kpop is turning so boring nowadays

Share

4

Suvi159 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

WOW!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,007
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,434

allkpop in your Inbox