Red Velvet releases another MV teaser for 'Zimzalabin'

Red Velvet is so close to their comeback and they are leaving fans with one last MV teaser before dropping their mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1.'

The MV teaser continues to show the group's slightly dark but quirky aesthetic. The concept seems to continue to center around that of a county fair, showcasing colorful shots of amusement park rides. The girls show off some powerful dance moves to the catchy beat, leaving fans to surmise that "Zimzalabin" may be the summer song of 2019!

The mini-album drops on June 19 at 6 pm KST. Are you excited? Check out the MV teaser above.