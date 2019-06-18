(G)I-DLE reveals group + Shuhua, Yuqi, and Minnie concept photos for upcoming comeback

(G)I-DLE is making hearts flutter as they continue to release the remaining teasers for their comeback single "Uh-Oh."

The group released the remaining individual photos for members Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua as well as a group photo. The concept seems to continue to be slightly nostalgic. Our guess is that "Uh-Oh" will be a summer bop as the pictures are set in the scorching hot desert.

What do you think? The single will be released on June 26, in the meantime, check out the rest of the photos below.