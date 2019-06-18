Ailee reveals first teaser image for 'butterFLY'



Ailee is serving a dreamy pink look in her first teaser image for her upcoming album, 'butterFLY' which will be released on July 2 KST.

The singer looks radiantly beautiful in the photo and seems to be sporting pink hair as well! It seems like her make up is also pink themed as well. Maybe this a trend we'll continue to see in her remaining teaser visuals as well?

It has been reported that Ailee has been preparing for this comeback for a long time. Are you excited to see what she has in store for her fans?