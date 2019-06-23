R&B artist SOLE previews collaboration track with pH-1 in MV teaser for 'Lovin' U'

SOLE is getting ready to return with a new single!

On June 23, the R&B singer dropped the music video teaser for her upcoming song "Lovin' U," featuring 'Show Me the Money 777' rapper pH-1. Through the bright clip, fans can see her in a wildly animated 'scrapbook' style sequence, accented with browser windows, text boxes, and emojis. In the background, she can be heard singing a part of the hook, the lyrics "Baby, what's on your mind?" alluding to an enigmatic on-off romance.

Meanwhile, the music video is set for release on June 26.

Check out the full music video teaser above!