BLACKPINK's Jisoo poses behind-the-scenes of 'Arthdal Chronicles' in latest Instagram update

BLACKPINK's Jisoo commemorated her first appearance on tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles' with a set of behind-the-scenes selfies.

Jisoo shared the images on her personal Instagram account on June 23, simply captioning the set with the name of the program and her character, Sae Na Rae, the girlfriend of Saya, played by Song Joong Ki.



In the images, she sports a lovely smile as she poses outside her make-up room, raising her hand to present her character's name on the door. Her Instagram followers, many of which saw her brief appearance on the show this week, responded excitedly to the photo set, with many leaving comments congratulating her on her new acting gig.



Meanwhile, Jisoo made her first appearance on the June 22 episode of the program.

Check out her Instagram post below!