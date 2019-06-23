Kim Na Young wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Red Velvet, SF9, Stray Kids, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo and Seventeen's Mingyu and their guest MCs Lim Ji Min and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On this episode, Red Velvet came back with "Zimzalabim," VIXX's Leo made his solo comeback with "Romanticism," SF9 returned with "RPM," and Stray Kids returned with "Side Effects."

As for the winner, Davichi, BLACKPINK, and Kim Na Young were this week's nominees. In the end, Kim Na Young won with her song "To Be Honest."

Check out this week's performances below!





[COMEBACK: Red Velvet]

[COMEBACK: VIXX's Leo]

[COMEBACK: SF9]

[COMEBACK: Stray Kids]

[Somi]

[Cosmic Girls]

[ATEEZ]

[CLC]

[BIBI]