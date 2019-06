NCT 127 took a shot at the 'try not to sing along challenge'!

In the video released by FBE, NCT 127 try not to hum, sing or dance while listening to hits by EXO, Red Velvet, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and more.

After the first song, the guys commented, "This is quite hard." Later, the members ended up forgetting the challenge and grooving to few of the songs.

Watch NCT 127's challenge in the clip!