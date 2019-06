MONSTA X have dropped the music video teaser for "Who Do U Love" featuring French Montana.



In the MV teaser, the MONSTA X members gather at a regal theater, where they seem ready to watch each other perform. "Who Do U Love" features American singer and rapper French Montana, and after its release, MONSTA X will be releasing an MV.



Watch MONSTA X's "Who Do U Love" MV teaser above, and stay tuned for updates.