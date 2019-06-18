Former FIESTAR member Linzy reveals she and Dara were both up to join 2NE1

Former FIESTAR member Linzy revealed she and Dara were both up as candidates to join 2NE1.



On the June 18th installment of 'Video Star', host Park Na Rae asked Linzy about her connection to Dara, and Linzy revealed, "I was one of the final trainees who were up to join 2NE1. I was a trainee at YG Entertainment for about a year. At the time, I was training with the 2NE1 members and [former SPICA] member Bohyung."



She continued, "It was like a survival system. We didn't know how many of us would debut. The memory that comes up first for me is hugging Dara and crying. When we parted, we hugged each other, and I felt tears stream down my face." Dara added, "At the time, CL, Park Bom, and Minzy were basically confirmed. Linzy and I were rivals, but we also leaned on each other too."



