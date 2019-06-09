Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 13 days ago

Kang Daniel promises a solo debut soon in first Instagram Live since legal battle with LM Entertainment

Kang Daniel greeted his fans for the first time since his legal battle with LM Entertainment.

He greeted his fans by saying, "I wanted to show you my face, and greet you in case you forgot what I looked like. As for me, I'm at the preparing stages. I'm working on music, and I participate in composing and writing lyrics this time as well. I'm working hard to give you good music and a good message. Please look forward to it."

He also said, "When I had hard times, you were the source of my strength. From now on, I will give you strength. I'm thinking of a lot of different content. I hope you look forward to that. Thank you for watching even though it's late in Korea. I'm going to go back to work on my music. Thank you."

Check out the full broadcast above.

mike242780 12 days ago
12 days ago

He looks different, in a good way. His teeth are different. They look good.

Sminsky73 12 days ago
12 days ago

Congratulations Daniel, CEO of Konnect Ent. I know that you are capable of doing this. I am so proud and happy for you.

