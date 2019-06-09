Netizens talk about the 3 'Produce X 101' trainees that shot up in rankings through sheer talent

Netizens are talking about the 3 trainees that have shot up in rankings for the 2nd round of votings.

Han Seung Woo (Plan A Entertainment; VICTON's Seungwoo), Lee Jin Hyuk (T.O.P. Media; UP10TION's Wei), and Cho Seung Youn (Yuehua Entertainment; UNIQ's Seungyoun) have shot up in ranking since the first round of votings.

Lee Jin Hyuk gained attention as the center of the "Boss" team. Netizens are guessing he must also be MC Lee Dong Wook's favorite, because episode 6 showed Lee Dong Wook constantly at Lee Jin Hyuk's side. Lee Jin Hyuk has become the favorite to fill the main rapper role of the team. He has shown amazing chemistry as a teacher to Kim Yo Han as well as the 'father' to Lee Jin Woo, and viewers have fallen love with his passion and intense work ethic as well as his humor. As of episode 6, Lee Jin Hyuk has shot up 14 spots from #25 to #11.

Han Seung Woo rose to attention after being the main vocal for the "Boss" team. Viewers have quickly found out that he is incredibly talented not just at singing, but also rapping and dancing, as well as leading. He has also become the well-loved pick for the majority of the trainees, who all wanted him to join their team. He has quickly become the main vocal choice for viewers even over the previous favorite Song Yu Bin, especially because he is also the favorite choice to become the leader for the group. As of episode 6, Han Seung Woo has shot up 17 ranks from #30 to #13.



Cho Seung Youn also gained attention as the main vocal of the "Love Shot" team - especially because his role in UNIQ was the main rapper. Fans are already familiar with him through 'Show Me the Money', and trainers have poured praise onto his talent during episode 6. He also showed amazing leadership during the most recent episode. As of episode 6, Cho Seung Youn has risen 9 spots from #28 to #19.

