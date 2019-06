Kim Chung Ha has dropped her timetable.

She'll be coming back with her 4th mini-album 'Flourishing', and her comeback teasing will start very soon. She'll be kicking off with a photo teaser on the 12th, 14th, and 17th, a track list on the 18th, her MV teaser on the 19th, album highlight on the 20th, another MV teaser on the 20th, and the come back on the 24th.

