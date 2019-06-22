BLACKPINK Jisoo's appearance on 'Arthdal Chronicles' stirs up excitement among fans

Jisoo's first drama debut as an actress stirred up excitement online.

On June 22, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made a brief appearance on the 7th episode of tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles'. Fans had been preparing themselves prior to her actual appearance, all waiting to capture the moment in the form of videos or photos on Twitter.

this short clip from like 20 minutes ago already has more views than some of the fancams yall tryna make go viral #JisooOnArthdalChronicles

pic.twitter.com/rC0FQ5mQ4w — azula #Flourishing (@jisoosppong) June 22, 2019

she’s legit on a kdrama credits now. this was only a dream before #JisooOnArthdalChronicles pic.twitter.com/gzdotx6jqM — (@SEEULISOO) June 22, 2019

our sae narae



i think even the ending shots of jisoo is longer than seeing her face in the show #JisooOnArthdalChronicles pic.twitter.com/vbJSuCZNOi — () (@poopheyy) June 22, 2019

Although her first appearance (spotted with the character of Song Joong Ki) was rather brief, viewers seemed to have more to anticipate in the upcoming episodes with the ambiguous ending.

After the episode broadcast on June 22, the hashtag #JisooOnArthdalChronicles trended worldwide on Twitter. Check out more reactions below!