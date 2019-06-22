Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

138

115

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

BLACKPINK Jisoo's appearance on 'Arthdal Chronicles' stirs up excitement among fans

AKP STAFF

Jisoo's first drama debut as an actress stirred up excitement online.

On June 22, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made a brief appearance on the 7th episode of tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles'. Fans had been preparing themselves prior to her actual appearance, all waiting to capture the moment in the form of videos or photos on Twitter. 

Although her first appearance (spotted with the character of Song Joong Ki) was rather brief, viewers seemed to have more to anticipate in the upcoming episodes with the ambiguous ending.

After the episode broadcast on June 22, the hashtag #JisooOnArthdalChronicles trended worldwide on Twitter. Check out more reactions below!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jisoo
38 92,434 Share 55% Upvoted

10

sugen12723 pts 17 hours ago 1
17 hours ago

This Kim Jisoo need to be given more opportunity to act and she will be great for a lead role. All this while she’s been acting in MV and CF before debut and shows that she got talent but not enough exposure to let people see her more after debut.

Share

1 more reply

7

pink_oracle2,943 pts 15 hours ago 1
15 hours ago

That was her first scene? That's quite unfair of the producers because negative-nancy's are going to judge her on that, even though it was literally like an expression.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.I, Yang Hyun Suk
Video: What Do Koreans Think Of The YG Scandals?
18 hours ago   40   13,627

allkpop in your Inbox