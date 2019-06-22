BLACKPINK Jisoo's appearance on 'Arthdal Chronicles' stirs up excitement among fans

Jisoo's first drama debut as an actress stirred up excitement online.
On June 22, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made a brief appearance on the 7th episode of tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles'. Fans had been preparing themselves prior to her actual appearance, all waiting to capture the moment in the form of videos or photos on Twitter.
Although her first appearance (spotted with the character of Song Joong Ki) was rather brief, viewers seemed to have more to anticipate in the upcoming episodes with the ambiguous ending.
After the episode broadcast on June 22, the hashtag #JisooOnArthdalChronicles trended worldwide on Twitter. Check out more reactions below!
