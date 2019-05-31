Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Joo Young is 'Lost' in blue in dramatic MV

Joo Young has revealed his music video for "Lost".

The dramatic MV above casts the singer in a blue light and features him in pieces of installation art. "Lost" is about feeling lost and stuck in a certain moment and losing someone. 

Watch Joo Young's "Lost" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

