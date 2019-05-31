ATEEZ's Seonghwa and Hongjoong ride the 'Wave' in new 'One to All' teaser images

ATEEZ's Seonghwa and Hongjoong are the next to feature in teaser images for the group's 'Treasure Ep. 3: One to All' album.
These "Wave" concept teaser images follow the teasers for their other possible title track "Illusion". As previously reported, the rookie boy group ATEEZ will be carrying out a unique comeback event this time around by having fans and the group members vote on the comeback title song between "Wave" and "Illusion". Fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.
ATEEZ's 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST!
