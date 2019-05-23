Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted 30 days ago

ATEEZ give an instrumental teaser of 'Wave' from 'Treasure Ep.3: One to All'

ATEEZ have revealed an instrumental teaser for "Wave".

"Wave" is a track from ATEEZ's upcoming 3rd mini album 'Treasure Ep.3: One to All'. As previously reported, the rookie boy group ATEEZ will be carrying out a unique comeback event this time around by having fans and the group members vote on the comeback title song between "Wave" and "Illusion". Fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.

'Treasure Ep. 3: One to All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST. Check out the preview of "Wave" below and the preview of "Illusion" here if you missed it.

Ppinkz512 pts 30 days ago 2
30 days ago

OOOOOOOHHHH!

That beat is soooooo good!

Can I get an "AMEN" for how well seasoned these eight young gentlemen are for rookies?????

I mean seriously they come out swinging like Idols that have been doing this for years....they are THAT good!

They definitely will be around for a LONG time.

I am so eager for this next drop.

