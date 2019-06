fromis_9's Park Ji Won just wants to have fun in her fun, easygoing comeback concept teaser clip!

Just after releasing 'Fun' version group teaser images back on May 24, the girl group is now kickstarting a whimsy series of individual concept teaser clips to get fans prepared for a 'Fun Factory' comeback.

fromis_9's 1st single album 'Fun Factory' is set for release this June 4 at 6 PM KST. What do you think of Park Ji Won's macaron-snacking teaser?