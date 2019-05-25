Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

46

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Park Min Young thanks her next 'Busted' co-star EXO's Sehun for a coffee cart to her drama set

AKP STAFF

On May 25, actress Park Min Young shared some photos in front of a surprise coffee and churros cart from EXO's Sehun!

Park Min Young wrote, "The handsome, cute, perfect Oh Sehun, thank you for the surprise." The actress also posed in front of the snack cart with her 'Her Private Life' co-star, Ahn Bo Hyun.

Park Min Young and EXO's Sehun previously worked together for 'Netflix' variety series 'Busted' seasons 1 and 2. Park Min Young has also received snack carts from other 'Busted' co-stars including Yoo Jae Suk as well as season 2's newest cast member, Lee Seung Gi.

Can't wait to see the whole 'Busted 2' cast again!

  1. Sehun
  2. Park Min Young
7 29,674 Share 78% Upvoted

3

drag0npuff218 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

Everyone loves Min Youngie! 😍

Share

0

Boraoju (Banned)-286 pts 27 days ago 0
27 days ago

She looks like what the drama is titled

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,136
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,517

allkpop in your Inbox