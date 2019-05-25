Park Min Young thanks her next 'Busted' co-star EXO's Sehun for a coffee cart to her drama set

On May 25, actress Park Min Young shared some photos in front of a surprise coffee and churros cart from EXO's Sehun!

Park Min Young wrote, "The handsome, cute, perfect Oh Sehun, thank you for the surprise." The actress also posed in front of the snack cart with her 'Her Private Life' co-star, Ahn Bo Hyun.

Park Min Young and EXO's Sehun previously worked together for 'Netflix' variety series 'Busted' seasons 1 and 2. Park Min Young has also received snack carts from other 'Busted' co-stars including Yoo Jae Suk as well as season 2's newest cast member, Lee Seung Gi.

Can't wait to see the whole 'Busted 2' cast again!