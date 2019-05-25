Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Girl group Sha Sha reveals 2 new members ahead of comeback

According to label Major Entertainment, girl group Sha Sha will be returning with 2 new members. 

The label stated, "Sha Sha will be promoting from here on as a 7-member group; as two new members Soo Bin and Sun Hye will be joining the group in place of member Wanlin who has chosen to return to China due to health issues as well as personal reasons."

Sha Sha, who debuted back in 2017 with 'White Story', most recently promoted in August of last year with 'What The Heck'. You can look forward to new content from Sha Sha's new members Soo Bin and Sun Hye soon via the group's official SNS platforms. 

