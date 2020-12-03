11

1

News
Posted by AmieAmore 35 minutes ago

ITZY's Yeji touches her fans' hearts during a live broadcast with a reply to one of their questions

AKP STAFF

ITZY member Yeji recently made her fans tear up during a live broadcast as she replied to one of her fan's questions asking "Isn't this hard?"


Just a few days ago, ITZY's Yeji logged on to VLive and took the time to connect with her fans but had started the live broadcast late at night. Yeji started the live streaming a little after 12 AM when one of her fans asked, "Isn't this hard?"


Yeji kindly replied, "I'm doing this because I like it, what's there to be hard about? I'm talking with MITZY (ITZY's fandom name) after all." 

Then after a few moments of silence, Yeji replied after giving a deep thought, "I think MITZYs think that the VLive is work for us. I don't think that way."

She continued to say, "I really want to talk with MITZY more and stream more often but I'm afraid that you'll get tired of me" and asked her fans if she streams live too often.

Then one of her fans jokingly commented in reply, "MITZYs are busy" to which Yeji laughed and replied, "You guys are playing hard to get."

On this day many fans were able to feel Yeji's love as she comforted her fans who worried that doing a live stream may be too hard on her. Many of her fans were touched as Yeji expressed her sincere heart to them.

  1. ITZY
  2. Yeji
3 1,128 Share 92% Upvoted

4

mpops63 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

It’s nice to see artists WANT to connect with fans rather than do it for publicity. I enjoy ITZY’s, (G)idle’s, and Red Velvet’s VLives the most, as well as Sunmi’s. I wish Taeyeon would do them but there are simply too many haters that won’t leave her alone for it to be enjoyable for her I bet.

Share

1

tyger11676 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

My Itzy bias! Yuna is my bias-wrecker. What a great group.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
3 hours ago   33   5,019
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
2 days ago   74   71,939

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND