IZ*ONE showcases 'Panorama's dynamic choreography in new performance version MV

IZ*ONE is back with a new version of their latest music video!

On December 14 KST, the 'Produce 48' project group unveiled the performance version music video of their new single "Panorama," the title track off of their 4th mini album 'One-Reeler Act IV.' Through the video, fans can get a closer look at the song's full stage choreography, which involves the synced intricacies the group's dances are known for.



Meanwhile, the group were among the K-Pop acts that received the award for 'This Year's Artist' at the 2020 'The Fact Music Awards,' which were held on December 12.





Check out the performance version of "Panorama" above!

