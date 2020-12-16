BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez' 'Ice Cream' makes 'Best Pop Collaboration of 2020' list by 'Rolling Stone' magazine

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez' summer track "Ice Cream" has made 'The Best Pop Collaborations of 2020' by 'Rolling Stone' magazine.



'Rolling Stone' revealed the songs that made the list were ones that "brought us some great vibes and legit moods to get us through 2020," and "Ice Cream" was one that was too sweet to pass up on because of its pop essence. Of all the songs listed, "Ice Cream" is also the only K-Pop song on the list.



Other collaboration songs that made the list include Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP", Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner's "Willow", and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me".



Congrats to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, and check out the full list of 'The Best Pop Collaborations of 2020' by 'Rolling Stone' here.