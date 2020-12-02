The people who netizens think will be voted number 1 in this year's Gallup Korea poll

As the year-end is closing near, many netizens have begun discussing who will be voted number one in the respective category for the 2020 Gallup Korea polls.

One netizen posted on an online community the three figures who they think will come in at the top this year. They included Yoo Jae Suk, soccer player Son Heung Min, and BTS.

Known as Korea's national MC, Yoo Jae Suk has been the household name in Korea for the longest time. He made his debut as a comedian and slowly made his way to the top with his witty words and have been loved by many netizens for his kindness on and off the camera. He has been voted number one in Gallup Korea poll in various categories such as Comedian of the year. He is still widely loved by Korean citizens as he keeps his place at the top.



Soccer player Son Heung Min has made his name known as became the first Korean soccer player to score more than 50 goals in the Premier League. He is widely known as the captain of the South Korean national team and also the most expensive soccer player in Korean history. He is regarded as one of the best Asian players in European soccer history as he shows exceptional skills as the best wingers in the world.

BTS has been setting multiple world records and naturally, they are voted as number one in various polls including Gallup Korea. BTS has topped many charts including Billboards HOT 100 as they became the first Korean act to achieve such a milestone in K-Pop history.

Korean netizens can't deny that these two individuals and boy group will be landing their places at the top in this year's Gallup Korea polls.

