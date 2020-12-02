Eunkwang expresses his true feelings towards BTOB fans without knowing the live broadcast started

BTOB's Eunkwang touched the hearts of many fans as he expressed his true feelings towards them.

On November 29th, BTOB's Eunkwang and Minhyuk held a live broadcast on their official YouTube channel to have time to communicate and connect with their fans.

Before the broadcast officially started, Eunkwang and Minhyuk sit at a table and converse with each other. That's when Eunkwang softly said, "I'm so happy because of 'Melody' (BTOB's fandom name) these days."





Eunkwang didn't seem to be aware that the broadcast had already started when he expressed his true feeling. When Minhyuk told him, "I think the broadcast started," Eunkwang looked surprised and began the opening for the show.

When BTOB fans heard Eunkwangs true feelings of affection towards his fans, many of them were touched and commented, "I'm really touched," "Let's be together forever, Eunkwang," and "I'm so moved."



BTOB's Eunkwang is known to be affectionate toward his fandom as he expressed his gratitude and love for them through his social media account on several occasions.

Eunkwang had enlisted in the military service back in August of 2018 and was discharged in April of this year. As soon as he returned from his mandatory military service, he left a message to his fans thanking them for waiting for him.

Meanwhile, BTOB's Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel released their first unit album 'INSIDE' on the 16th of last month.