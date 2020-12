Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has released a cozy highlight clip #1 for her upcoming 4th mini album, 'What Do I Call You'!



In this highlight clip, titled "Playlist", Taeyeon sings to a groovy, medium-tempo beat, "Oh I love, I love, I love, the way we flow~".

Fans can look forward to more audio teasers of Taeyeon's 'What Do I Call You' throughout this week, leading up to the full album release on December 15 at 6 PM KST!