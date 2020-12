On October 10, Rain unveiled the mystery announcement he teased earlier this week!

According to Rain's latest Instagram post, Rain Company will be debuting the label's first K-Pop boy group very soon. The group is named Ciipher and consists of 7-members. The boys will be introduced officially for the first time ever in a new episode of Rain's 'Season B Season' YouTube series.



Stay tuned for more information on Rain Company's upcoming group Ciipher!